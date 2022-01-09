Another local Walmart store to close for cleaning

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Another St. Louis-area Walmart store is temporarily closing as COVID-19 cases hit record levels.
The Walmart in Bridgeton will temporarily close so the building can be cleaned and sanitized.
The location is at 2201 Michigan Avenue in Arnold and it will close at 2:00 p.m. Sunday so crews can clean and sanitize the store, and allow for a restock. The store is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday at 6:00 a.m.
The Bridgeton location closed Friday for cleaning and reopened Sunday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.