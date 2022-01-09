You are the owner of this article.
Another local Walmart store to close for cleaning

Bridgeton Walmart

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Another St. Louis-area Walmart store is temporarily closing as COVID-19 cases hit record levels.

The location is at 2201 Michigan Avenue in Arnold and it will close at 2:00 p.m. Sunday so crews can clean and sanitize the store, and allow for a restock. The store is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday at 6:00 a.m.

The Bridgeton location closed Friday for cleaning and reopened Sunday morning.

