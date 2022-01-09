Another local Walmart store to close for cleaning

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Another St. Louis-area Walmart store is temporarily closing as COVID-19 cases hit record levels.

Bridgeton Walmart closed for cleaning until Sunday morning The Walmart in Bridgeton will temporarily close so the building can be cleaned and sanitized.

The location is at 2201 Michigan Avenue in Arnold and it will close at 2:00 p.m. Sunday so crews can clean and sanitize the store, and allow for a restock. The store is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday at 6:00 a.m.

The Bridgeton location closed Friday for cleaning and reopened Sunday morning.