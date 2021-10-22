SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis County school district will be closed for a day so students and staff can focus on their mental health.

Affton Schools made the announcement Friday. The district says there will be no classes on Monday November 1. The off day will mean a four-day weekend for students as school was already scheduled to be closed on November 2. Additionally, the district will be forgiving three absences during the 2021-2022 school year and two snow days.

The move comes days after Ritenour School District made a similar announcement, citing an effort to reduce stress and anxiety due to the COVID-10 pandemic. More information for Affton parents can be found here.