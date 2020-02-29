CHICAGO (KMOV.com) – A patient in the Chicago area has tested positive for the coronavirus, Illinois health officials said Saturday.
Health officials say they are working to identify and monitor individuals who have been in contact with the patients. The positive test still needs to be confirmed by the CDC.
READ: Metro East hospital patient negative for coronavirus
The news comes the same day as health officials announced a patient in Washington state died from the illness.
A patient in the Metro East was being monitored for the coronavirus but officials say tests came back negative.
READ: Missouri officials evaluate over 60 people for coronavirus but none are ill
So far, two patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Illinois.
