FORT HOOD, TX (CBS/KMOV) -- Another Army soldier from Fort Hood has died. Private Carlton L. Chee, 25, died on Wednesday, five days after he was hospitalized for collapsing after physical training, the Army said in a press release.
Chee collapsed on August 28 and was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center, according to a press release from Fort Hood. Two days later, he was transported to Baylor Scott and White, where he died with his family at his side.
The day Chee collapsed was also his 25th birthday, according a Facebook page that appears to be his.
Chee is one of many soldiers stationed at the base to die this year. Fort Hood confirmed that 12 soldiers had died in press releases, but the Associated Press said it had obtained data from Fort Hood officials showing that 28 soldiers died this year.
“Our team is devastated by the loss of Pvt. Chee. Corlton was an amazing Trooper and so full of life and potential.” said Lt. Col. Ron Sprang, commander of 2nd Bn. 12th Cav. Regt. “Every loss effects every single person in this Battalion because we a family of warriors, but this is exceptionally heartbreaking. The entire Thunderhorse team sends our condolences to his family members and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”
RELATED: Here's what we know about eight of the soldiers who have died this year at Fort Hood
On the day Chee died, the Army announced that it's launching a new investigation into the murder of Specialist Vanessa Guillén and how Fort Hood handled her complaints of sexual harassment. Guillén is believed to have been brutally murdered in April by another soldier who later died by suicide.
