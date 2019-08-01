(CNN) -- About 24,000 inclined sleepers sold under the Disney and Eddie Bauer brand names have been recalled as a precautionary measure after infant deaths in connection with similar products were reported.
The federal Consumer Product Safety Commission and Dorel Juvenile Group USA are recalling the company's Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Rock Bassinet and the Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet, the commission said in a bulletin. The company is offering a refund.
"Consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleepers and contact Dorel for a refund in the form of a $60 voucher," the commission said.
The sleepers have been sold at a number of big-box retailers, including Target, Kmart, Ross, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and other children's stores since 2014.
No injuries have been reported in connection with the products. The recall was issued because infant deaths have been reported with the use of other inclined sleepers that have allowed infants to roll from their back to their stomach or side.
In April, 4.7 million Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleepers were recalled after the Consumer Product Safety Commission linked 30 infant deaths to the sleepers over a decade.
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
