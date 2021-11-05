ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Blues have placed another player on the COVID-19 protocols list.
Defenseman Torey Krug was placed on the list Friday and team recalled Calle Rosen from the minors to take Krug's spot.
So far this season, Krug, goalie Ville Husso, forwards Ryan O'Reilly, Brandon Saad and Kyle Clifford have landed on the COVID-19 protocols list. Husso's absence meant that Joel Hofer made his first NHL start Thursday in San Jose, notching the win and an assist.
