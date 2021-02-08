(KMOV.com) — The St. Louis hockey team continues to deal with the COVID blues.
The Blues have seen several games on their schedule postponed in recent days and weeks as a result of numerous opponents enduring COVID-19 protocols. The NHL announced Monday that two additional games involving the Minnesota Wild, who have been on pause since last week due to the impact of COVID on the team, will be postponed.
This round of postponed games include the Feb. 11 match-up between the Blues and Wild at Xcel Energy Center in Minnesota. Another game between the teams, originally scheduled for Feb. 9, had been previously postponed on Feb. 3.
The Feb. 11 game between the Blues and Wild has been postponed. https://t.co/iXy1LJhaji #stlblues— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 8, 2021
To keep the Blues busy during the COVID-related shutdowns for their scheduled opponents, St. Louis has seen games against the Arizona Coyotes diverted onto their present schedule. The Blues face Arizona again on Monday night, which will mark the team's fourth consecutive game against the Coyotes.
The pair are scheduled now to play at least six consecutive games against one another, with reports suggesting the possibility of adding a seventh-straight contest between the clubs in the wake of the latest delay for Minnesota.
Hearing that the NHL is considering adding another Coyotes-Blues game on Thursday at Gila River Arena, which would make 7 straight games for the Coyotes vs. the Blues.If added, not sure how this would affect the 2-game series AZ is scheduled to play vs. St. Louis, April 15 & 17.— Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) February 8, 2021
