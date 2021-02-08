Blues Wild Hockey

St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz, left, and Minnesota Wild's Matt Dumba chase puck behind the net during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in St. Paul, Minn. The Blues won 4-3 in overtime. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

(KMOV.com) — The St. Louis hockey team continues to deal with the COVID blues.

The Blues have seen several games on their schedule postponed in recent days and weeks as a result of numerous opponents enduring COVID-19 protocols. The NHL announced Monday that two additional games involving the Minnesota Wild, who have been on pause since last week due to the impact of COVID on the team, will be postponed. 

This round of postponed games include the Feb. 11 match-up between the Blues and Wild at Xcel Energy Center in Minnesota. Another game between the teams, originally scheduled for Feb. 9, had been previously postponed on Feb. 3.

To keep the Blues busy during the COVID-related shutdowns for their scheduled opponents, St. Louis has seen games against the Arizona Coyotes diverted onto their present schedule. The Blues face Arizona again on Monday night, which will mark the team's fourth consecutive game against the Coyotes.

The pair are scheduled now to play at least six consecutive games against one another, with reports suggesting the possibility of adding a seventh-straight contest between the clubs in the wake of the latest delay for Minnesota.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.