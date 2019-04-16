ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A top adviser to St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger resigned Tuesday.
Lance LeComb was hired as a “senior policy adviser for administration and strategic initiatives” on Oct. 10, 2018. In his resignation letter, LeComb wrote that he was resigning because he was “pursuing other employment opportunities.” His resignation was effective as of 8 a.m. on April 16.
Read: Stenger's chief of staff steps down
Lecomb's resignation comes days after Stenger's chief of staff, Bill Miller, resigned.
Prior to becoming a member of Stenger’s team, LeComb was the long-time public information officer at the Metropolitan Sewer District.
READ: St. Louis County served subpoena for federal investigation into county executive Steve Stenger's administration
The resignation comes as Stenger’s administration is under subpoena by a federal grand jury that centers around whether Stenger’s donors received favorable treatment in contracts and deals. Lecomb was named in the subpoena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.