While President Donald Trump has leaned into his desire to reopen the nation's economy by May 1, many of the nation's governors and mayors who hold the power to enforce closures seem to disagree.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- 3.8 million workers seek US unemployment aid, raising total layoffs since the coronavirus hit hard to 30 million.

First-time claims for unemployment benefits totaled 3.8 million in the week ending April 25, after factoring in seasonal adjustments, the US Department of Labor said.

That brings the total number of first-time claims to 30.3 million over the past six weeks — representing roughly 18.6% of the US labor force — as businesses have laid off and furloughed workers during stay-at-home orders across the country.

After peaking at 6.9 million in the last week of March, claims have fallen each of the last four weeks — an encouraging sign that at least things aren't getting worse.

