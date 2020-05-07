WASHINGTON (AP) -- Nearly 3.2 million U.S. workers seek jobless aid, raising total layoffs since virus struck to 33 million.
That brings the total number of seasonally-adjusted initial claims filed since mid-March to 33.5 million. Initial claims are considered a proxy for layoffs or furloughs, and that level represents about 21% of the March labor force.
These numbers are staggeringly high; weekly jobless claims were hovering in the 200,000s in the last few years before this crisis.
But last week also marked the fifth week in a row that the number of initial claims fell. It peaked at 6.9 million in the last week of March.
Economists say the downward trend is is a good sign that things aren't getting worse. But still, millions of new claims each week don't help the brutal overall picture of the job market during this pandemic.
