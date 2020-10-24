COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR via CNN) A Rhode Island woman picking up a birthday cake for her six-year-old son over the weekend got a surprise -- it was free.
It happened to everyone visiting the bakery that day all because of an anonymous woman who had a special reason to pay for them all.
A big bold birthday sign sits outside of Renee Smith's home, where a few days ago her son Connor celebrated his sixth birthday.
" I went to Borrelli's Bakery and I ordered a small cake for him," Smith said
After putting a few dollars down, she returned to pick up the cake, only to find out it had already been paid for.
Liya Harrison was the one working at the bakery that day.
"It was definitely an inspiration for me and the other girls here," Harrison said.
Of all the treats to choose from, something extra sweet happened here.
"I basically told them that a woman came in who lost her son about a year ago and that she wanted to spread positivity by purchasing something for another child," she continue.
Smith said she was shocked at first.
"I really didn't know what to say. I think i asked her did she give any information about her son or anything so that I can say thank you."
Harrison replied that the woman wanted to remain anonymous.
"She didn't really explain much, just that she was with other adults, or parents rather, who had kids and that they lost their children. And together they came up with ideas to spread positivity," Harrison said.
She did just that.
The mystery woman paid for all of the children's birthday cakes that had been set for pickup on that day. The anonymous act of kindness started to resonate with Smith.
"I can't imagine that the feeling this woman had," she said.
Smith told her son where the cake came from and how it was bought by someone with a lot of love to give.
"The pain you go through losing a child and then to do something like this for somebody else and to give for somebody else, it was a little overwhelming and emotional."
Harrison says smith's reaction wasn't unusual.
Many of the customers getting free cakes wanted to know more about their anonymous benefactor.
