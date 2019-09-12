ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Job seekers in the St. Louis area are getting a leg up from a local nonprofit.
WIN Warehouse is donating hundreds of suits to local charities, This comes after a successful suit drive this summer with Men's Warehouse.
One of the charities receiving suits from WIN is 'Fathers Support Center,' an organization helping local fathers get back on their feet.
More than 2,000 clothing items were donated in 2018 from the annual drive.
