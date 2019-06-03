JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The annual Missouri state report on the race of drivers stopped by police shows African Americans continue to be pulled over at a much higher rate than whites.
The numbers for 2018 show a disparity index of 1.76 for African Americans, which means they were 76 percent more likely to be pulled over than their percentage of the population might indicate.
As a news conference Monday, GOP State Rep. Shamed Dogan from Ballwin says the state needs to take action to hold police departments accountable.
“African Americans and Hispanics, Muslims aren’t making this up. This is real, we have data to show this is real and has been going on for decades and its about time that it stopped,” Dogan said.
Dogan says he will introduce a bill called call the “Fourth Amendment Affirmation Act” to address the racial disparity in police stops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.