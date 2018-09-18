WENTZVILLE, Mo.(KMOV.com) -- The Annual Renaissance Festival invites everyone to take a trip back in time every weekend from Sept. 15 to Oct. 14.
Wentzville Woods hosts the Renaissance Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Attendees can expect fun costumes, great music, jousting, an ax throwing competition, food, drinks, and other entertainment true to the renaissance period.
Tickets to the festival can be purchased at the front gates or on stlrenfest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.