SOULARD (KMOV.com)-- Time to ditch all the heart-shaped candy and grab a slice of New Orleans-style king cake! The Mardi Gras festivities are set to begin Saturday morning in Soulard.
At 9 a.m., runners will line up at 8th and Lafayette for the Missouri Lottery 5K Run for your Beads. If running isn't your ideal way to spend a Saturday, the Taste of Soulard will start at 11 a.m. when cajun food-lovers can enjoy several dishes during the pub crawl.
On Sunday, there will be plenty of pets dressed up to strut in the annual Purina Pet parade at 1 p.m. The parade is now the biggest pet parade in the world, certified by Guinness World Record.
Purina expects a few thousand dogs and tens of thousands of people flocking in Soulard.
To stay on top of the Mardi Gras celebration, click here for a list of events.
