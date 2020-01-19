ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The bitter cold weather is ideal for the Loop Ice Carnival this weekend.
The annual celebration on Delmar Loop began Friday and will end Sunday afternoon. Over 35 ice sculptures, carnival rides and games for kids will be available for people to enjoy.
The event begins at 11 a.m. and will end at 5 p.m. between the 5800 - 6600 blocks of Delmar.
For more information, click here.
