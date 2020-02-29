EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Eureka Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual “Garage Sale and Swap Meet” at the Six Flags parking lot on Saturday.
Bargain hunters, including some from outside the St. Louis area, converged on what some call the largest sale of its kind in the Midwest.
Money raised goes to a variety of charities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.