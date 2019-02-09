(KMOV.com) -- An Annual Gala raised $209,000 money for programs at local charter school in the Central West End Saturday evening.
News 4's Russell Kinsaul emceed the fundraiser for the Biome School.
This money will go toward STEAM education; science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.
The Biome School is for children in kindergarten through third grade.
