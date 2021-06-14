ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The annual Cardinals Blood Drive is set to begin Tuesday as the Red Cross says there an urgent need for blood donors.
The organization says there is an emergency need for platelets and Type O blood. The number of blood donors has dropped significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We like to keep a 5-day supply but right now we're under 3 days of a supply," said Joe Zydlo with the Red Cross.
The blood drive kicks off Tuesday and runs through Thursday. Donations can be made by making an appointment at any the 23 St. Louis-area Red Cross locations. Every donor receives a free Cardinals t-shirt. For more information, click here.
