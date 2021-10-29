KIMMSWICK, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Kimmswick's annual Apple Butter Festival brings thousands of people to the small town.
For the people of Kimmswick, it is more than just a festival, the weekend alone brings in 80 percent of the city's budget. So, when it was canceled last year, a lot was at stake.
"We had fundraisers and different things the merchants did [to make up for not having a festival]. We were able to do things, like we did have to lay a few people from full time to part time. They are now back to full time but the revenue from this year will help us sustain for next year," said event director Connie Schmitt.
Owner of a local shop, The Spicery, Emily Ivy says their apple butters come from generations of family recipes.
"We have cinnamon Apple Butter and we also make pumpkin butter and we also make my cranberry-apple jam and they are all family recipes," said manager Catherine Morford.
Morford and Ivy credit the local Kimmswick community for getting them through last year without the festival. On a typical year, more than 600 booths come to the small town offering anything from local crafts to a petting zoo and of course, a wide variety of apple butter.
The festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 10am - 5pm.
