ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, 17 local cities are working with a community organization to give residents a chance to clear outstanding bench warrants for minor violations or old offenses.
The annual St. Louis Metropolitan Amnesty Program is being held this year virtually with help from the Better Family Life. Under the program, it will allow you to set a new court date. Once the process has been completed, a voucher will be issued and it can be taken to the municipality to get the warrant dropped for a fee.
You will have until 11:50 p.m. Friday to participate.
“Those that have low-level warrants have a difficult time gaining employment and taking care of their day-to-day chores; everyone deserves a second chance,” said Tyrone Turner, Vice President of Better Family Life.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.