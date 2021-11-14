ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 60-year-old employee was charged in connection with the rape of a teen girl at the Annie Malone center in April.
According to officials, 60-year-old Darryl Hill was assigned to monitor the girl's wing of the Annie Malone Children and Family Services Center on April 18. Later that morning, a 16-year-old told another staff member that she sexually assaulted by Hill overnight.
Surveillance video from the facility, located on Page Boulevard, shows Hill entering the girl’s room around 3:47 a.m. and leaving around 5:05 a.m., investigators said. The 60-year-old’s DNA was found on the victim’s romper and underwear.
A warrant for his arrest has been issued as of Saturday.
