ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The whole city has Blues fever right now, including Forest Park.
The Sea Lion Show at the St. Louis Zoo was playing Gloria in the background Saturday morning, showing us animals can be hockey fans too.
Sea Lions have skills similar to those of hockey players; skating and balance are essential for their show.
When asked, Rob the Sea Lion smiles about the blues. When the trainer asked Rob what he thought of the Bruins, well, it was a different answer.
You can see the Sea Lion Show at the St. Louis Zoo daily at 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., and an additional show at 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The show costs $3.95
