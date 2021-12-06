You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Animal shelters reduce fees in hopes of emptying cages for holiday season

  • Posted
  • Posted
  • 0

Five animal shelters in our area and hundreds across the country are teaming up for "Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope."

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Five animal shelters in our area and hundreds across the country are teaming up for ‘Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope.’

The Metro East Humane Society, Animal Protective Association of Missouri and St. Louis County Animal Care & Control are among the shelters that will reduce adoption fees to $25 in some cases. Some shelters will only offer reduced prices for a few days.

The nationwide program runs through Dec. 20. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.