Animal shelters reduce fees in hopes of emptying cages for holiday season

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Five animal shelters in our area and hundreds across the country are teaming up for ‘Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope.’
The Metro East Humane Society, Animal Protective Association of Missouri and St. Louis County Animal Care & Control are among the shelters that will reduce adoption fees to $25 in some cases. Some shelters will only offer reduced prices for a few days.
The nationwide program runs through Dec. 20. Click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.