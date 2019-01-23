WARRENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- A Warrenton veterinary center is raising money for a puppy that suffered third-degree burns after being rescued from a fire in Wright City, Mo.
On Jan. 16, firefighters rescued four dogs from a burning dog house in the 27000 block of State Highway H. The dog house was described as a small shed.
Crews said they found the dog house fully engulfed in flames with the animals trapped in a fenced-in enclosure.
No Time To Spare Animal Rescue & Sanctuary said in a Facebook post, one of the rescued dogs was brought in by her new owner for treatment.
The puppy has third-degree burns over 40 percent of her body. The vet bill for the dog is over $5000, according to the vet team.
The medical center said the homeowners did not take back the surviving puppies rescued from the fire and the dogs have been sold.
No Time To Spare Animal Rescue & Sanctuary is asking anyone to help with medical costs for the puppy.
To make a donation, contact the Animal Talk Medical Center at 636-373-2255.
