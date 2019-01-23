WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A fire recently took the life of at least one puppy and severely injured another. Now a local animal rescue has a surprising message for the family that gave up the puppies.
The 10-week-old beagle mix puppy, named Kenna, is one of four Wright City pupppies rescued from a shed fire. According to Josh Riebe, assistant fire chief of Wright City Fire Department, a fifth puppy died in the January 15th fire on Highway H.
"She’s just precious. She’s a little fighter," said Carol Mosele, founder and executive director at No Time to Spare Animal Rescue & Sanctuary.
According to Mosele, another family bought the puppy after the fire and immediately brought her to Animal Talk Medical Center in Wentzville.
"We estimate 40 percent of her body was affected with up to third degree burns," said Jacob Lucas, veterinarian and owner at Animal Talk. "Most of the skin on her back will die and fall off."
Lucas estimates it will take the puppy weeks, if not months, to fully recover and medical bills could add up between $1,500 - $2,000.
"The people who just bought the puppy couldn't afford to do that but did the right thing in bringing her in knowing she needed extra care," said Mosele.
Mosele's animal rescue group is taking over guardianship of the animal, splitting care costs with the vet clinic.
"This is her rebirth," said Mosele.
Both Mosele and Lucas are thanking the family that gave up the puppy.
"They saved a dog's life," said Lucas.
Days later, on Wednesday, Mosele says a second family contacted them, saying they, too, had a puppy rescued from the fire. That family also relinquished the puppy to the animal rescue group for care.
They say this is a reminder that there are resources available for families who can no longer care for their pets for any number of reasons.
"Call your local vets, call your police department, call, call, call. Somebody will find and help you," said Mosele.
Mosele recently moved her animal rescue to Warren County after several years in St. Charles County.
"We are finally starting to be set up enough that we can start getting the word out that we are there. But there are still people there to help," said Mosele.
If anyone who would like to donate to Kenna's recovery, they can call Animal Talk at 636-332-5900 or No Time to Spare at 816-465-2686.
News Four reached out to the Warren County sheriff to ask what happened to the other puppies rescued from the fire, or if the original owners are being investigated for any wrong doing. The sheriff says his department is not pursuing charges.
