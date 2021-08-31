ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Animal Protective Association of Missouri needs fosters.
The organization is expecting to receive nearly a dozen pets that were evacuated from the path of Hurricane Ida. To make room for them, fosters are needed, particularly those willing to care for dogs over 40 pounds.
Click here to find out more about fostering a pet.
