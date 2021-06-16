ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The temperatures in St. Louis are about to soar to triple digits and it can be especially dangerous for our furry friends.
St. Charles County Director of Humane Services says it's key to keep walks short and limit time outside. “Make sure to check the paw pads because they can burn very quickly,” said Katie Willis.
And despite reminder after reminder, Willis says they continue to see people leaving their dogs in hot cars.
“This past Saturday we had an incident where I went to the store just to shop and a guy left his 6-month-old puppy in the car with the windows half down and no air running,” said Willis.
Temps inside a car can skyrocket and put an animal in immediate distress. The St. Louis Humane Society recommends leaving your pup at home as soon as the temperatures reach over 70. This Friday temperatures will reach triple digits. A temperature above 110 inside a car can be fatal in minutes.
Some states allow Good Samaritans to break a window and rescue an animal but not in Missouri. The best thing to do is all 911 immediately or the Humane Society Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-647‐4400.
Willis says animal control will also come check on animals left outside without shade and water. Owners could face fines depending on the city or municipality they live in.
