Anheuser-Busch unveils fresh new logo

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The king of beers is revealing a fresh new look.
Anheuser-Busch unveiling a new updated logo, comprised of gold "A" with bald eagle. Previously, the company donned their initial donned an iconic red and gold "A".
The company said the gold mirrors, the color of beer and barley, are the cornerstones of the company's business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.