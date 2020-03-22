ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Anheuser-Busch is planning to make and distribute bottles of hand sanitizer as coronavirus concerns continue across the nation.
The brewery announced Saturday that it will be distributing bottles across the United States.
“We have a long history of supporting our communities and employees - this time is no different. That’s why we are using our supply and logistics network to begin producing and distributing bottles of hand sanitizer to accommodate the growing needs across the United States.”
Last May, the company send truckloads of more than 150,000 cans of drinking water to support local communities in Missouri and Oklahoma impacted by flooding.
