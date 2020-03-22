Anheuser-Busch hand sanitizer

Anheuser-Busch hand sanitizer

 Anheuser-Busch

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Anheuser-Busch is planning to make and distribute bottles of hand sanitizer as coronavirus concerns continue across the nation. 

The brewery announced Saturday that it will be distributing bottles across the United States.

“We have a long history of supporting our communities and employees - this time is no different. That’s why we are using our supply and logistics network to begin producing and distributing bottles of hand sanitizer to accommodate the growing needs across the United States.”

Last May, the company send truckloads of more than 150,000 cans of drinking water to support local communities in Missouri and Oklahoma impacted by flooding.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.