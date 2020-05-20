ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There are few things as majestic in St. Louis than seeing a Clydesdale run across the Gateway Arch grounds.
That is just one of the famous St. Louis spots featured in a new commercial from Anheuser-Busch.
The commercial, titled Together We Will Run Again, features other famous spots meant to inspire everyone that we will get through this pandemic together.
In a tweet, AB said: "Here's to a bright future across the country, wherever you are. Together we will run again and emerge stronger than before."
You can watch the full ad here.
