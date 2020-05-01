Anheuser-Busch, Red Cross aim to turn empty sport arenas into temporary blood drive centers
SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Anheuser Busch teamed up with the Red Cross for another blood drive amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

The blood drive was held at the Anheuser Busch Tour Center at the brewery on Friday. A previous drive was held on April 24.

It is all part of an effort by the brewery to donate $5 million to the Red Cross and to turn empty sport arenas into blood donation centers.

To make an appointment to donate blood in the future or make a donation to the Red Cross, click here.

