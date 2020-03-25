Anheuser-Busch, Red Cross aim to turn empty sport arenas into temporary blood drive centers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Anheuser-Busch has pledged a $5 million donation to the American Red Cross Wednesday to give support to local and national responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a press release, Anheuser-Busch pledges to redirect fund from sports and entertainment partnerships to convert empty arenas and stadiums into temporary blood drive centers.
"Our heroes on the front lines need our support more than ever. That's why, with the help of our sports partners, we are using their venues to open temporary Red Cross blood drive centers," the brewery tweeted.
The brewery will also offer tour centers in Fort Collins, Colorado and Merrimack, New Hampshire.
We are all in this together. #OneTeam https://t.co/b6kT9H7FCv— Anheuser-Busch (@AnheuserBusch) March 25, 2020
"We are currently experiencing an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations. In fact, about 7,000 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to COVID-19 concerns, resulting in some 220,000 fewer blood donations," said American Red Cross President Gail McGovern.
Earlier this month, Anheuser-Busch announced they will be making hand sanitizer to help reduce the spread of the virus.
