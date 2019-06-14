ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If you haven't gotten enough of the Blues and "Gloria", you'll soon be able to get an edition of Bud Light brewed with a "special ingredient."
That ingredient? Laura Branigan's "Gloria" played during the brewing process.
A video shared on the Bud Light twitter account shows how this special edition of the beer was brewed while brewers blasted the Blues' championship anthem.
.@BudLight is brewing with a special ingredient just for #stlblues fans 🍻 pic.twitter.com/jzD39avDsX— St. Louis Blues 🏆 (@StLouisBlues) June 14, 2019
