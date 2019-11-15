ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Anheuser-Busch hosted “Cheers to Heroes” Friday morning, an annual event that honors veterans.
Every year, one veteran’s name is added to the “Here’s to Heroes” Wall. This year, the company honored the late Robert Furrer, who was a Purple Heart recipient during World War II. His oldest son was at the ceremony.
"He didn’t believe he was a hero, he felt that the guys who didn't make it back were the heroes," said his son Robert. “I know he would have been proud and so would our mom.”
The “Here’s to Heroes” Wall Honors 73 current and former workers who served in the military.
