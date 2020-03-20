ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Anheuser-Busch employees are helping local bars who are feeling the pinch amid coronavirus concerns and social distancing restrictions.
The St. Louis beer company is helping bars in the Soulard area by delivering beer to some of their customers, 21 and over, who can't come to them.
“So far people have been really happy. There is a lot of beer they have on inventory, so if anyone getting is to-go orders it's great if you can and if they have to-go beers, try to add that on to your orders,” Maggie Gilmore and Anheuser-Busch said. "There's plenty of beer to go around, so if anyone who wants beer can get beer."
Anheuser-Busch employees delivered beer for six bars on Friday.
