Anheuser-Busch donated 190,000 ounces of hand sanitizer to Missouri polling locations

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Anheuser-Busch has donated 190,000 ounces of hand sanitizer in partnership with Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to help ensure safety of voters and polling workers across the state.
“It’s been so gratifying to see Missouri-based businesses like Anheuser-Busch step forward to help election authorities create safe, healthy polling places,” Ashcroft said. “From my relationships with secretaries of state across the country, I know this wonderfully generous hand sanitizer donation by A-B will be appreciated by millions of election officials, poll workers and voters across America on November 3.”
Anheuser-Busch first started producing hand sanitizer at the beginning of the pandemic
