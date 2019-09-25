AMES, Ia. (KMOV.com) -- The Iowa State fan who raised more than $1 million for a children's hospital after holding up a sign asking for beer money at the game has come under scrutiny after some of his old tweets surfaced, and now Anheuser-Busch is cutting ties with thim.
After Carson King's sign (which also had his Venmo account on it) went viral and money came in, he announced plans to donate the funds to a children’s hospital.
The brewing company offered to match his donation and give him a year’s supply of their beer.
However offensive social media posts surfaced from eight years ago when King was 16, and they began to circulate.
The posts haven't been made public but the Des Moines Register said the posts compared black mothers to gorillas and made light of black people killed in the Holocaust.
King apologized, saying, "I am embarrassed and stunned to reflect on what I thought was funny when I was a 16-year-old kid and I want to sincerely apologize. I don't want what I did- what I did when I was 16- to take away from the fact that we're over 1.14 million dollars for the children's hospital. I'm worried about it. I really hope people focus on the positivity that all this has brought. Obviously I've made mistakes in my past. Everyone has."
Despite the apology, Anheuser-Busch severed their relationship with King.
They say the posts don't align with their values as a brand or as a company and they want "no further association with him."
Anheuser-Busch still plans to donate more than $350,000 to the University of Iowa hospitals and clinics.
