SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Biergarten at the Budweiser Brewery Experience is back open for the first time in months.
There is now contactless ordering, and social distancing and masks are required. The spot is open seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Brewery tours resume May 27 and the gift shop will open up on the same day.
For those 21 and older, your first beer inside the Biergarten is free, an offer that runs through May 27. Budweiser is also offering a free beer to everyone who has received a COVID-19 vaccine.
(0) comments
