ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The man accused of killing Angie Housman in 1993 waived his formal arraignment Monday.
Earl Cox is accused of kidnapping the 9-year-old after she got off the school bus. Authorities said he took Housman to a secured area in St. Charles, sexually assaulted her and left her tied to a tree to die.
[Read: Man charged in cold case murder of Angie Housman]
Investigators said DNA evidence connected Cox, who was deemed a “sexually dangerous person” at one point, to the case.
Cox was initially charged with murder, kidnapping and sodomy in the case. Last month, the grand jury came down with an indictment that omitted the kidnapping charge that was initially filed by prosecutors.
[Read: Did accused killer of Angie Housman have help?]
The St. Charles County prosecutor previously told News 4 his office was looking into the possibility that Cox did not act alone in the case.
Monday’s court hearing was the first step in the case. The accused murderer did not appear in court. The judge in the case set the next court date for Feb. 24 for the attorneys to meet in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.