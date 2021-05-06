ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — With only a few months remaining on his contract with the team, the Los Angeles Angels have designated Albert Pujols for assignment, a move which precedes his release from the club. The team announced the move on Thursday.
The Los Angeles Angels are releasing future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols today, per sources. Pujols is in the final year of his 10-year, $253 million contract.— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) May 6, 2021
"The Angels Organization proudly signed Albert Pujols in 2011, and are honored that he has worn an Angels jersey for nearly half of his Hall-of-Fame Career," the Angels said in a tweet regarding the decision.
The #Angels announced today that the Club has designated Albert Pujols for assignment. pic.twitter.com/SCRz78kXcf— Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) May 6, 2021
Pujols, 41, has seen his skills diminish in recent years with Los Angeles. Though his five home runs are nothing to scoff at for this stage of the summer, the rest of his productivity was not conducive to regular playing time in the Angels lineup. He had gotten off to a sluggish start to the 2021 season, posting a .198 batting average and .622 OPS.
Rumors and reports on an upcoming retirement for the former Cardinals superstar had circulated in the spring as Pujols entered the final year of his playing contract with the Angels. Though the clamoring on social media has already begun for Pujols to return to the Cardinals to finish his Hall of Fame career where it began, it's unclear whether either side would have genuine interest in such a reunion.
According to source, #Angels slugger Albert Pujols was upset that he wasn't in lineup to face #Rays bulk LHP Ryan Yarbrough last night, and that the decision to bench him came from front office, not MGR Joe Maddon. Pujols was 6 for 9 with 2 HR, 2 2Bs, 7 RBIs vs. Yarbough.— Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) May 6, 2021
From a strict baseball perspective, the Cardinals aren't hurting for a defensively-limited first baseman hitting below .200 on the year. Nobody with much baseball sense would argue it as an ideal fit on the field.
From a nostalgia perspective—from a narrative perspective—a return to St. Louis would certainly mark a fitting ending to the playing career of the greatest Cardinal this side of Stan Musial.
