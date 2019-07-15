ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis native talk show host Andy Cohen and award-winning journalist Anderson Cooper will make a stop in St. Louis on their national tour.
The duo will bring the "AC2: An Intimate Evening With Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen," on Friday, Nov. 1 at the Stifel Theatre.
Tickets for the event go sale to the general public on Friday, July 19 and presale beings at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17.
