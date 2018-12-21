ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Cardinals and Andrew Miller have agreed to a multi-year deal, the organization announced Friday.
According to the Cardinals, Miller agreed to a two-year (2019-2020) deal with a vesting option for 2021. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
Miller, 33, addresses a need that the front office said was a priority during the offseason. At the press conference introducing Paul Goldschmidt, John Mozeliak said adding a left-handed reliever was on the hot stove do list.
“One of our stated goals this off-season was to improve our bullpen,” said Cardinals’ President of Baseball Operations Mozeliak. “Andrew Miller is one of the premier relievers in the Major League, and his addition certainly strengthens our bullpen.”
Miller has been a “super reliever,” a pitcher who has solved late inning and multi-inning problems during the playoffs.
With both Goldschmidt and Miller, the Cardinals have filled two offseason needs and been uncharacteristically aggressive in the offseason, perhaps necessitated by their pursuit to close the gap between themselves and the Cubs and Brewers.
To make room on the roster for Miller, the Cardinals designated right-handed pitcher Ryan Meisinger for assignment.
