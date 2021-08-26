MARYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A rise in COVID-19 patient numbers has prompted Anderson Hospital to tighten visitor restrictions.
Starting Thursday, the Maryville hospital will only allow visitors in the following departments:
- Pavilion for Women (Obstetrics Unit)
- (1) support person allowed during entire stay with patient.
- Emergency Department
- (1) visitor remains with the patient during ED visit.
- Inpatient End of Life (non-Covid patients)
- (2) visitors only. Visiting hours may vary.
- Those select patient families will work with the Department's Nurse Supervisor to accommodate needs.
- Patients with Intellectual and/or Developmental Disability or Cognitive Impairments
- (1) support person may accompany patient through visit.
While the restrictions are in place, the hospital recommends friends and family members use video chats and phone calls to communicate with loved ones. A family spokesperson can also be selected to maintain consistent communication with the healthcare team.
Last week, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, Illinois announced they would be suspending visitors, with some exceptions, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.