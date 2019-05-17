ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)- Temperatures are on the rise and the Humane Society is warning drivers not to leave their pets in the car.
The Humane Society of Missouri said when temperatures are 70 degrees and over never leave your dog in the car, even if the windows are cracked.
If you see a dog alone in the car, call the police and stay on the scene until the Humane Society arrives.
