COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – In a ride along with News 4, Illinois State Police showed the dangers officers face on the road.
15 Illinois State Troopers have been struck by vehicles in 2019, two have died. Once such incident happened in Collinsville.
READ: Illinois State Trooper hit by semi-truck while investigating crash on Metro East interstate
News 4 rode along with an Illinois State Trooper to see if drivers were complying with Illinois’ move over law. 10 minutes into the ride, the trooper pilled over someone who did not get over near a traffic stop at mile marker 10 on I-64.
“To be honest, I wasn’t really aware I should have gotten over. I am not going to sit here and lie,” said driver Leon Allen.
Trooper Daron Barge gave Allen a warning.
“There are men and women working out here every day on the side of the road, with the cars driving by sometimes at 70 or 80 MPH and they are so close to you it becomes scary,” said Barge.
In 2009, Barge was in his patrol car when it was hit. He said the driver drove off.
