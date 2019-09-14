EAST ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The East Alton Police Department is looking for an unmarked yellow school bus that was spotted opening its door to students near the city's limits.
Officers are investigating and looking for the bus and its driver after it stopped near students and opened its passenger side door on Thursday morning. Fortunately, police said no students entered the bus.
If you saw the bus and have any information, you're urged to call the department at 618-259-6212.
