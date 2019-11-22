ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The family of a mother and her seven-year-old son who both were found dead in a submerged car Tuesday have been overwhelmed with grief, but say community support has helped them through their loss.
"It's an unimaginable sadness. But, with the help of our family, friends and churches, we will get through this fine," said Rex Maynard, who is the father in law of Ashly Maynard and grandfather to her son Vincent. “We've been filled with sadness. But, we have also been overwhelmed kindness.”
Maynard learned Tuesday the two died when their car went into a pond near Wanda and Wagon Wheel Roads in Roxanna.
First responders worked tirelessly to recover the car, battling dark conditions and frigid waters.
"i really appreciate everything they did being out in this cold weather and everything,” Maynard said.
Officials said were it not for a passerby who called them, they may never have found the car.
Jacob Knuckles was driving by Tuesday night when he saw what he thought looked like tail lights in the water.
"I was like, ‘What's that?’ I whipped around, came back, jumped out of the van to run to the water's edge, he said. “My immediate thought was 9-1-1. So, I called.”
Officers said had they not gotten the call when they did, the car would have been completely submerged and extremely difficult to locate.
"I want to thank him so much for taking that time and being so considerate,” Maynard said. “Words can't express how much our appreciation is."
Despite praise from law enforcement and gratitude from the family, Knuckles said he hasn’t lost sight of the profound tragedy.
"I have to say the only solace I find in anything I did is the fact they don't have to undergo the agony or not knowing what happened to their loved ones," he said.
