You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
FALLEN OFFICER REMEMBERED

'An outstanding officer;' Visitation services held for fallen Officer Langsdorf

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Final respects are being made for fallen North County Cooperative Police Officer Michael Langsdorf Sunday afternoon.

The 17-year-veteran was executed last week by a North Carolina man attempting to cash a bad check inside a Wellston market. 

READ: Man charged in 'execution' of North County Cooperative officer

Loved ones, friends and fellow men and women in blue are scheduled to arrive at the Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary on Chippewa from noon to 6 p.m. The service is open to the public. 

Funeral services are scheduled for Monday morning at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica on Lindell Blvd. News 4 will carry the funeral mass live on KMOV.com and the KMOV News App

"Mike was an outstanding officer," said North County Cooperative Police Chief John Buchannan. "In his short time with our department, he was taking our young officers under his wings and was mentoring and guiding them."

The St. Ann and Overland Police Departments will be covering for the North County Cooperative so the entire department can attend the service Monday.

Langsdorf was 40-years-old. He leaves behind a fiancee, two teenage children and his parents.

Backstoppers is helping Langsdorf's family, and donations are being accepted at any First Community Credit Union. 

We support our police generic

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.