'An outstanding officer;' Visitation services held for fallen Officer Langsdorf

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Final respects are being made for fallen North County Cooperative Police Officer Michael Langsdorf Sunday afternoon.

The 17-year-veteran was executed last week by a North Carolina man attempting to cash a bad check inside a Wellston market.

Loved ones, friends and fellow men and women in blue are scheduled to arrive at the Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary on Chippewa from noon to 6 p.m. The service is open to the public.

Boy saved by fallen Officer Langsdorf shares memory, gratitude "That's me," said KeAndre Colenburg, just a day shy of his 18th birthday, pointing to an old picture in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper.

Funeral services are scheduled for Monday morning at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica on Lindell Blvd. News 4 will carry the funeral mass live on KMOV.com and the KMOV News App.

"Mike was an outstanding officer," said North County Cooperative Police Chief John Buchannan. "In his short time with our department, he was taking our young officers under his wings and was mentoring and guiding them."

The St. Ann and Overland Police Departments will be covering for the North County Cooperative so the entire department can attend the service Monday.

Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks confessed to the fatal shooting of North County Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf on June 23, 2019.

Langsdorf was 40-years-old. He leaves behind a fiancee, two teenage children and his parents.

Backstoppers is helping Langsdorf's family, and donations are being accepted at any First Community Credit Union.