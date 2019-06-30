'An outstanding officer;' An army of people honors fallen Officer Langsdorf

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Final respects were made for fallen North County Cooperative Police Officer Michael Langsdorf Sunday afternoon.

The 17-year-veteran was executed last week by a North Carolina man attempting to cash a bad check inside a Wellston market.

READ: Man charged in 'execution' of North County Cooperative officer

Loved ones, friends and fellow men and women in blue waited for hours to get inside the Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary on Chippewa to say their goodbyes.

Decade-old friends were heartbroken they lost a friend years ahead of his time. Brandon Abkemeier cherished Langsdorf and said he waited three hours to say goodbye to his high school friend.

"It was worth it to pay respects because he was an awesome guy, he would do the same," Abkemeier said.

Abkemeier said he was in business with Langsdorf for a while. He said he watched Langsdorf grow throughout the years to become a loving father and police officer.

"I'm just saddened," Abkemeier said. "He touched a lot of lives ... It's a shame that we're here."

+2 Boy saved by fallen Officer Langsdorf shares memory, gratitude “That’s me,” said KeAndre Colenburg, just a day shy of his 18th birthday, pointing to an old picture in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper.

Wellston Mayor Samuel Shannon said Langsdorf was the first officer to comfort him after his son's death a few months ago.

"He was very helpful and trying to help me cope with the passing of my son," Shannon said. "I think I owe him the same that he gave to me, and that was respect ... He was there for me so I'm here for him and his family."

"I was in shock," Shannon said. "In awe because we try so hard not to have these situations come into our city."

Former South County Police Officer Joe Lynett said violence in St. Louis is worse now than it was when he was on the force. He went to Langsdorf's visitation to show support for Langsdorf's family and show them the public is behind them.

"It was devastating," Lynett said. "Unfortunately, it's the environment that we live in right now and something's gotta change. We can't continue to lose officers the way that we are and have them attacked."

Lynett said law enforcement officers take a risk everyday. They leave their homes without the guarantee of a safe return.

"You have to kiss your family goodbye at the beginning of the day and take every effort to ensure that you are coming home that night," Lynett said.

Langsdorf was 40-years-old. He leaves behind a fiancee, two teenage children and his parents.

Funeral services are scheduled for Monday morning at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica on Lindell Blvd. News 4 will carry the funeral mass live on KMOV.com and the KMOV News App.

"Mike was an outstanding officer," said North County Cooperative Police Chief John Buchannan. "In his short time with our department, he was taking our young officers under his wings and was mentoring and guiding them."

The St. Ann and Overland Police Departments will be covering for the North County Cooperative so the entire department can attend the service Monday.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: News 4 confronts suspect accused of killing officer Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks confessed to the fatal shooting of North County Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf on June 23, 2019.

Backstoppers is helping Langsdorf's family, and donations are being accepted at any First Community Credit Union.